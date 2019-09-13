A Petersburg man and his nephew were sentenced to 16 and nine years respectively Friday for selling drugs and firearms to an undercover source with whom the uncle was said to be romantically involved.
Titus Lee, 44, and Autrelle Waddell, 22, — sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson — were among four Petersburg men charged in a March 5 indictment alleging cocaine, fentanyl and heroin distribution as well as the illegal possession and sale of firearms.
Lee's mother and his lawyer said Lee had a romantic interest in a "confidential source" used by investigators to buy drugs and guns. His lawyer, Ali J. Amirshahi, said Lee introduced the woman to his nephew and to his brother, Miles Johnson, another defendant.
Johnson, 39, who is Waddell's father, pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to distribute one kilogram of cocaine and is set to be sentenced Oct. 15. The fourth defendant, Charles Lee Avery, 45, was sentenced last month to eight years.
According to the U.S. attorney's office, in response to rising violence in Petersburg in 2017, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Petersburg Bureau of Police began investigating drug and firearm trafficking that led them to a group identified as "H$2X," an acronym for High Society Hit Squad.
From October 2018 to this January a confidential source, acting under the direction of law enforcement, made drug purchases and made eight illegal firearms purchases involving Lee and Waddell.
Amirshahi wrote in a sentencing memorandum that Lee, "Who evidently had some hopes of marrying the woman who was actually a paid confidential informant for the government, did his best to provide her everything she requested, including heroin from his nephew Autrelle (Waddell) and firearms from any source he could find."
"I think the reason he did what he did was to please this person," Amirshahi told Hudson Friday. "He introduced the lady to his whole family," he added.
Wadell's lawyer, Charles A. Gavin, complained in a sentencing memorandum, "It was a virtual cattle call for firearms and Waddell, and others, saw it as an opportunity to make easy money."
Waddell sold the informant two of his own firearms and when the informant returned looking for more firearms, Waddell, Lee and others found them, wrote Gavin.
Lee's mother testified Friday that she met the confidential source, who she believed to be a nurse, and that the source said she and Lee planned to be married.
However, Angela Mastandrea-Miller, an assistant U.S. attorney, told Hudson Friday that, "They were all a part of this High Society Hit Squad."
Mastandrea-Miller dismissed Lee's contention that, "'I thought she was my girlfriend,'" as a "distraction."
Among other things, Mastandrea-Miller said Lee did not give the confidential source any kind of discount on the drugs or firearms involved and that Lee was at his girlfriend's house — another woman — when he was arrested in March.
Prior to being sentenced Friday, Waddell, a high school graduate who had also attended some college classes, told Hudson that, "I'm not a bad person, I'm not a criminal or a gang member."
Hudson, however, told Waddell his involvement in the illegal activities was extensive. "The City of Petersburg has a significant crime problem, violent crime."
Lee has an extensive record that includes more than 30 misdemeanor and a half dozen felony convictions. "He is just not going to stop. It's clear he's not a kid anymore," Mastandrea-Miller told Hudson, asking for a sentence of 16 years.
Prior to sentencing Lee, Hudson noted his extensive prior criminal record and that he was prepared earlier Friday to impose a stiffer prison term than that recommended by the government.
However, he also noted that Lee had some mental health issues and drug abuse problems and imposed the 16-year term.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I'm sure if we only had "universal" background checks and red flag laws these fine, upstanding citizens would have never illegally sold any guns. Yeah, riiiiight!
The majority of gun-criminals get their guns on the black market. Gun-criminals don't obey "common-sense" gun-laws because they're criminals.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.