Richmond police arrested two men in the shooting death of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson and are seeking a third, Mayor Levar Stoney announced Friday after a graduation ceremony for new recruits at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
The report comes just over five months after bullets tore through a Memorial Day weekend cookout at Carter Jones Park in South Richmond, striking Markiya and an 11-year-old boy, who survived. A third gunshot victim, a man who had been in the park enjoying the festivities, later came forward.
Police at the time said an argument and gunfire broke out about 7:20 p.m. among a separate group at the basketball court and skateboard park at the far end of the park at 27th and Perry streets, near Semmes Avenue.
"This is not a day for celebration," Stoney said Friday. "An innocent child's bright future was taken away from her doing nothing other than playing in one of our public parks."
Chief William Smith on Friday identified those arrested as Jermaine Davis, 21, and Quinshawn Betts, 18, both of the 4500 block of Millenbeck Road in South Richmond. Authorities charged Davis and Betts each with murder, two counts of malicious wounding and three counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony. Both men were arraigned Thursday.
Police are seeking a third suspect, Jesus Turner, 20, of Chesterfield County. Turner will be served with the same six indictments when he's apprehended, police said.
"There is no win. It is a loss for everybody," Smith said. "There's no bringing Markiya back."
Police declined say who they believe fired the shot that killed Markiya.
News of the Crestwood Elementary School third-grader's death redoubled local efforts to pursue gun control, prompting policy roundtables and a vigil where frustrated community members lit candles and prayed for an end to senseless violence.
Stoney cited Markiya's death and a mass shooting a Virginia Beach government center in proposing a symbolic ordinance to ban guns in public parks and city-owned buildings. The Richmond City Council approved the measure, which conflicts with current state law.
Through the day that Markiya was killed - May 26 - 100 people had been shot in Richmond for the year. That's a 28% increase from the 78 people who had been shot at the same point in 2018.
Her death marked the city's 24th homicide of the year. In the five months since, there have been an additional 31 lives cut short due to violence, bringing the year's death toll to 55. At this point last year, 48 people had been killed.
The FBI offered a $20,000 reward for information related to her shooting. That reward resulted in just one tip, Smith said.
"We still need persons to come forward who were witnesses or have information to share," he said Friday. "Anybody who now knows that these people are off the street should feel more comfortable in bringing forward information that we can use."
"We can't afford to lose another child in our city - not a single person in our city - to senseless gun violence," Stoney said. "Enough is enough."
How many more little 9-year-old girls must die before common sense gun control laws are enacted at a national level? It has been proven by the other large first world democracies that gun controls result in far fewer shootings than in the USA. The facts speak for themselves.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Drake won’t tell us what those miraculous laws are that “do a much better job of keeping guns out of the hands of criminals in other large first world democracies.” He just blathers on about them, deflecting any questions that might tell us what those laws entail. Why is he so reluctant to answer the questions?
I advocate making the consequences for illegal use of a gun so onerous that criminals won’t even want to have one. Drake is for having disarmed victims and leaving the criminals on the streets; preaching that the criminals and insane will obey his “commonsense gun control laws”. He won’t say how that is accomplished, just that it is “proven”.
Drake says: “Tell me again how arming citizens would have prevented the random shot from the basketball court at the other end of the park?” Tell us how any of your vaunted gun control laws would have prevented it. And do spare us your false sympathy for any of the victims of shootings, when you gleefully dance in their blood, pushing your nonsense gun control laws.
perhaps recruit a better class of residents?
The residents of these neighborhoods are good people plagued by a small percentage of evil, corrupt bad guys. These few thugs do not represent the rest of their community.
And those evil corrupt bad guys need to be disarmed and made much less effective. Defang these bad guys with common sense gun control laws.
Drake is for having disarmed victims and leaving the criminals on the streets; preaching that the criminals and insane will obey his “commonsense gun control laws”. He won’t say how that is accomplished, just that it is “proven”.
Such a sad waste of those young men’s lives, all because of their lack of respect for others. Twenty years in jail likely and when they get out they will have missed being productive members of society (would they have been such anyway). And that little girl had so much to live for...prayers for her family!
"proposing a symbolic ordinance to ban guns in public parks and city-owned buildings" And that is all it is: a symbolic gesture. Stoney and the rest of the gun ban pushers, never offer any real solutions to the gang violence. Instead they push for disarming potential victims and leaving the violent criminals a "safe working environment" to carry out their drug dealing and murder.
100% correct Dennis, it is Stoney's and the Democrats coddling of criminals and acceptance of this kind of thuggery, that took this girl's life. If Levar Stoney cared about stopping gun crime, he would demand life in prison for these thugs if they are convicted of the crime, and he would make it a policy in Richmond to jail for life, any criminal that has a repeated arrest for carrying or using or threatening to use an illegal gun as a felon........Let's see if Levar Stoney will REALLY try to protect Richmond citizens from thugs and criminals with guns, I bet he won't
Please explain why all gun violence is the fault of the Democrats? Why are you so opposed to common sense gun control? No one had advocated for taking away legally owned guns, when has anyone come to your door demanding that you surrender your legally owned weapons? And this is the second article today that I've noticed you've used as your platform to blame the Democrats for the gun violence in our country, you do realize that gun violence is an issue in cities that are Republican controlled as well? This is not a partisan issue. The problem with this country are people like yourself that continue to spew this us versus them rhetoric.
Too late, gun control has been heavily policized by both sides. Common sense gun control is, as the saying goes, not so common. On a side note, you are incorrect...... Beto, Gillibrand, Harris, deBlasio and others are in favor of Mandatory gun "buybacks". Yes, candidates are advocating taking away legally owned guns without the owners' consent of either their right to keep or sell their property, nor even the right to negotiate price.
"Why are you so opposed to common sense gun control? " When some is proposed, we will actually support it. In the meantime, what is proposed is nothing more than controlling law abiding citizens' rights and NOTHING to do with criminal control.
'No one had advocated for taking away legally owned guns," Beta O'Rourke, Diane Feinstein, Chuck Schumer, Michael Bloomberg, the list goes on forever. Shall we not take them at their word?
The most violent and crime ridden cities have been controlled by Democrats for the last 30 years. Chicago, Baltimore, St. Louis, New Orleans, Detroit, Camden, Richmond, Washington DC, all Democrat.
a) Do you really think that these three thugs would adhere to "common-sense gun control"? Their actions last May place their common sense in doubt.
b) Name a Republican-controlled city in 2019 where gun violence is a major issue.
You can’t credit anything Dennis says regarding gun control. He is the useful idiot of the Russians who propagates misinformation that he gets from their fake wikiBedia.
The fact is that it has been proven by Theo other large first world democracies that common sense gun control laws result in far fewer shootings than in the USA. Yeah you ally with amazingly better outcomes like in England.
God Bless her soul and may God Bless our Peace Officers.
Thanks for your thoughts and prayers, useless though they may be. Next time vote for a Democratic candidate for actual votes and laws that will reduce the likelihood of this happening again.
Do spare us your false sympathy for any of the victims of shootings, when you gleefully dance in their blood, pushing your nonsense gun control laws.
