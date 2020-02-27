Richmond police have arrested two suspects in the killing of 18-year-old Katrez Bryant at Gilpin Court.
Melvin M. Davis, 26, of the 3400 block of Enslow Avenue and Kahlil J. Pryor, 24, of the 2200 block of North 25th Street, have each been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Police reported hearing gunshots on Feb. 17 and found Bryant lying on a second-floor landing of an apartment building on West Charity Street. Bryant was transported to a hospital but died later that evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.