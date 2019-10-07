Petersburg police have arrested two men in connection with Saturday evening's shootings that left two teenagers dead and another person wounded.
The victims were identified by police via social media as Nijay Hairston, 19, and Londre Claiborne, 17.
Police said they arrested Tariq Pope, 21, and Kevin Crenshaw, also 21, and charged each with being principals in the second degree to first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of the victims. Neither was charged with murder.
Officers were called at 10:21 p.m. to a location in the first block of Courthouse Road for a report of a person being shot. Upon arrival, police found a man with a life-threatening injury and he was taken to the hospital, where he died.
While officers were at the hospital, a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound showed up for treatment. While that second victim was receiving care, a third victim arrived with life-threatening injuries and later died.
Police have not disclosed the circumstances of the shootings or a possible motive.
The deaths of Hairston and Claiborne mark the ninth and 10th homicides this year in the city.
Another person, 16, also was killed in a shooting this year but police indicated it may be accidental. They are waiting for the state medical examiner's office to rule on the manner of death.
Petersburg recorded 17 killings last year, a record for the city of 32,000, which equates to about 53 killings per 100,000 people. Petersburg ranked first in the state last year in the number of killings per capita.
Teens keep getting shot to death and republicans give us “thoughts and prayers”. It’s time for votes and common sense gun control laws like the majority of Americans are calling on their elected officials to provide.
In other large first world democracies it is proven that tough common sense gun control laws result in incredibly fewer gun murders than in the USA. It’s time for US legislators to provide the same safety net for citizens as that provided by places like England.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Drake , Do you think banning or restricting gun sales to people like this will make a dent in gun violence . . . dream on !
