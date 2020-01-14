Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting in Chesterfield County and a police pursuit.
At about 1 a.m. on Jan. 6, police responded to the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Reymet Road for a report of a shooting. The victim, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after the shooting, officers located the suspect vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The chase ended in the area of 15100 Lorimer Road with the apprehension of the driver. On Jan. 7, police identified the passenger in the vehicle and obtained warrants for him.
The driver of the suspect vehicle, Thomas J. Williams Jr., 22, has been charged with malicious wounding, maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle, robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in a felony, three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, felony eluding police, obstruction of justice, reckless driving and exceeding the speed limit.
Williams, of the 600 block of Winston Churchill Drive in Hopewell, is being held in Chesterfield County Jail with no bond.
The passenger of the suspect vehicle, Jamontre T. Lee, 26, has been charged with malicious wounding, maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle, robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in a felony, three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, distribution of marijuana and conspiracy to violate the drug control act. Lee, of Regal Court in Petersburg, is being held in Chesterfield County Jail with no bond.
At this time, the investigation indicates that the shooting is related to a drug transaction, the authorities said.
Police are continuing to investigate and are urging anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
