Two men have been charged with first-degree murder among other crimes in connection to the January 2019 shooting death of an 8-year-old boy, nicknamed "Scrappy," in King William County.
Charles E. Coleman III, 32, of Aylett, and Keith E. Hargrove, 35, of Richmond, are being held without bond at Henrico County Jail and the City of Richmond Jail, respectively.
Each man is charged with attempted robbery with a firearm, armed burglary of a residence, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, in addition to murder, according to Virginia State Police.
At 11:51 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2019, King William County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a shooting at a home in the 100 block of Robin Lane.
It was reported that a man entered the home, began shooting and then fled the scene on foot, said state police, who investigated along with the sheriff's departments in King William County, King and Queen County, Henrico County and Richmond. Police in Richmond, as well as the commonwealth's attorneys in King William and King and Queen counties also aided in the investigation.
During the incident, Orlando Anderson Jr., 8, was shot. He was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where he later died.
Police said Orlando's father and grandmother were also inside the home at the time of the shooting. Both escaped injury.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is still encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police Special Agent M. Kriz at (804) 887-0024 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or the Mattaponi Crime Solvers 804-769-3000.
