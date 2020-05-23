Two arrests have been made in connection to the death of Zackary Elan Scott, 23, announced Dinwiddie County authorities on Saturday.
Petersburg man Darius Javonte Holmes, 27, and Hopewell resident Ryan Wayne Jones, 26, have been charged with second-degree murder.
They're being held without bond at Meherrin River Regional Jail in Alberta, according to a county sheriff statement.
Scott's death is Dinwiddie's first homicide since 2018. The cause of death has not been determined.
Scott's body was discovered south of Rainey Creek Road off state Route 40 on Wednesday by a person walking in the area. Anyone with more information about the death can call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office at (804) 469-4550.
Will they be released because of the Chinese virus?
You mean the the virus your President allowed to spread like wildfire into a pandemic while instead playing golf and rallying for re-election? Covid-19 will be Trump's legacy.
