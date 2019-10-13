Richmond police said three people were injured by gunfire Sunday afternoon in South Side.
About 4:45 p.m., Richmond police received a report about a possible shooting in the 3700 block of East Broad Rock Road. Two men were found in a parking lot with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
A short time later — police did not give a specific time — a third man arrived at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said they believe that the gunshot wounds of all three men are related.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Another 3 citizens continuing to suffer the agony of life-threatening gunshot wounds while our Republican legislators offer up “thoughts and prayers” or, in this case, don’t even offer that.
It’s time to elect legislators who will wield the power of votes and laws to pass legislation like that in other large first world democracies that have proven to result in amazingly fewer gun murders... like in England.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
