Richmond police said three people were injured by gunfire Sunday afternoon in South Side.

About 4:45 p.m., Richmond police received a report about a possible shooting in the 3700 block of East Broad Rock Road. Two men were found in a parking lot with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A short time later — police did not give a specific time — a third man arrived at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said they believe that the gunshot wounds of all three men are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

