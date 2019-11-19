Raymond Mason III and Rawqwon Hinton

Two Petersburg men have been charged in the shooting death of a Richmond man that happened last month.

Raymond R. Mason III, 23, of the 3700 block of Autumn Drive, and Raeqwon C. Hinton, 23, of the 25000 block of Front Road, were arrested without incident by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force — Mason on Sunday and Hinton on Monday.

Both face charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of felony in the shooting death of 22-year-old Devon A. Lyles.

Lyles collapsed in the 1700 block of East Broad Street, where police believe he ran after he was shot in the 200 block of N. 18th Street in Shockoe Bottom. Police found him after hearing gunshots around 2:37 a.m. on Oct. 6.

Lyles was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

