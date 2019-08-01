Police lights
Richmond police are investigating the fatal shooting of two men on the city's North Side.

Police were called at 2:30 a.m. Thursday to the 3000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue, which is between W. Brookland Park Boulevard and Rennie Avenue.

Police found two adult males in a rear parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both men have died from their injuries.

Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 780-1000.

