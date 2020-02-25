crime scene tape

Two men were shot and killed early Tuesday morning off Jefferson Davis Highway in South Richmond.

At about 3 a.m., the authorities received a report of random gunfire from the 1500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, followed closely by a call reporting a person down.

Responding officers found two men in a parking lot of an apartment building, down and unresponsive. They had each suffered an apparent gunshot wound and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The location of these death investigations, off the northbound lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway in front of a small apartment building, is in the Bellemeade section of the road near some industrial businesses, the authorities said.

Major Crimes detectives are asking anyone who may have been driving in this area in the early morning hours to contact detectives if they saw anything that could have been related to the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips smartphone app may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started