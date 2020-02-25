Two men were shot and killed early Tuesday morning off Jefferson Davis Highway in South Richmond.
At about 3 a.m., the authorities received a report of random gunfire from the 1500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, followed closely by a call reporting a person down.
Responding officers found two men in a parking lot of an apartment building, down and unresponsive. They had each suffered an apparent gunshot wound and were pronounced dead at the scene.
The location of these death investigations, off the northbound lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway in front of a small apartment building, is in the Bellemeade section of the road near some industrial businesses, the authorities said.
Major Crimes detectives are asking anyone who may have been driving in this area in the early morning hours to contact detectives if they saw anything that could have been related to the shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips smartphone app may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
“ Major Crimes detectives are asking anyone who may have been driving in this area in the early morning hours to contact detectives if they saw anything that could have been related to the shootings.”
This is called “grasping at straws.”
Yep... better to keep the guns out of the hands of thugs and criminals. Then nobody gets shot.
Two more citizens dead at the end of the barrel of a gun While hug-a-thug republicans offer up “thoughts and prayers” and pass out more gun , tough on crime democrats take votes and pass laws to actually change the calculus. Using proven laws that have demonstrated to reduce gun murders in conuntries that have enacted them at the national level with AMAZINGLY better outcomes when compared to the USA.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths and now VA Democrats are doing the right thing.
