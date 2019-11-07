Chesterfield County police are investigating a shooting that injured two men Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex off Walmsley Boulevard.
Police were called at 1:55 p.m. to the 3200 block of Kim Drive for a reported shooting, police spokeswoman Elizabeth Caroon said.
Officers located two male victims and they were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.
An infant was found at the scene but was not injured, Caroon added. The investigation is ongoing.
The shooting occurred in a complex east of Turner Road and west of Chippenham Parkway near the Chesterfield-Richmond line.
Police said anyone with information can call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251.
More citizens wounded by gunfire. With an infant on site and at risk, no less! This is nonsense that you so rarely see in the other large first world democracies that have implemented tough common sense gun control laws. Fewer guns = fewer shootings
