Police lights

Chesterfield County police are investigating a shooting that injured two men Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex off Walmsley Boulevard.

Police were called at 1:55 p.m. to the 3200 block of Kim Drive for a reported shooting, police spokeswoman Elizabeth Caroon said.

Officers located two male victims and they were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

An infant was found at the scene but was not injured, Caroon added. The investigation is ongoing.

The shooting occurred in a complex east of Turner Road and west of Chippenham Parkway near the Chesterfield-Richmond line.

Police said anyone with information can call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription