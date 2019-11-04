ambulance lights

A man and woman were seriously injured while walking in Richmond's South Side after a vehicle struck them from behind and fled the scene, Richmond police said.

The crash occurred at 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Kinsley Avenue, located just off Broad Rock Boulevard. The pair was walking northbound on Kinsley when they were struck from behind by a dark-colored sedan also headed north. The driver fled the scene, police said.

The pedestrians were taken to a local hospital, where they are being treated for severe injuries from the crash. The man is listed in life-threatening condition, police said.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator Monica Fecht at (804) 646-6190 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Or use the P3 smartphone app. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

