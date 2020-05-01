Ambulance lights

Two people were killed late Thursday in a single-car crash in eastern Henrico County.

Tayari Young, 45, of the 400 block of Winston Street, and Alexander Dimuel Jr., 24, of the 5600 block of Seminary Avenue, died in the crash.

Henrico police said the crash, which occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block on Elko Tract Road, is still under investigation.

No further details were released.

