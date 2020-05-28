Two Richmond men have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 30-year-old woman in the city’s Church Hill area.

About 9:15 p.m. on April 4, Richmond police officers found Angela M. Rector suffering from a gunshot wound in the 3200 block of P Street. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Trevon A. Humes, 27, and Dennis S. Jones, 56, each face a charge of first-degree murder. Jones also was indicted on a felony gun count.

Anyone with information about this homicide should call Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email