Authorities said Friday that two Richmond men were involved in Thursday's police pursuit of two bank robbery suspects that began in Chesterfield County and ended in a fatal crash on Interstate 64 in western Henrico County.
Antonie Deangelo Thomas, 36, was killed in the crash, and Dorell Percell Taylor, 27, was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries, Virginia State Police said.
The crash remains under investigation and charges were pending, state police said.
On Thursday morning, Chesterfield police officers responded to a robbery alarm at 9:51 a.m. at the Wells Fargo branch at 9601 Amberdale Drive. A man entered the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money while displaying a gun. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, Chesterfield police spokeswoman Elizabeth Caroon said.
Responding officers were able to initiate a pursuit of a Nissan Xterra, and state police and Henrico police eventually joined the chase. The suspects' vehicle ran off the left side of Interstate 64 near Exit 175 in Henrico and overturned several times before coming to rest in the median.
Caroon said Thursday that the investigation indicated that Thomas, who died at the scene, was the one who entered the bank armed with a gun.
Police obtained warrants Thursday charging Taylor, who lives in the 1400 block of German School Road in South Richmond, with conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
