Richmond police are investigating two separate shootings in the city overnight that sent three people to the hospital — two of them juveniles.
The first incident happened Monday night in the Church Hill North neighborhood.
Police responded to the 900 block of North 31st Street for random gunfire. Officers arrived to find two people who had been shot — an adult and a juvenile — in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
Both victims were taken to VCU Medical Center. The adult had injuries that were considered life-threatening. The juvenile's injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The second incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday along the Jefferson Davis Highway corridor of South Richmond.
Officers on Keswick Avenue heard multiple gunshots in the area of Harwood Street. Units circulating the area then responded to a call for a female shot in the 2300 block of Joplin Avenue.
Officers were directed inside the home where a juvenile female was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid until an ambulance arrived and took the victim to VCU Medical Center.
Police said the girl's injuries were considered life-threatening.
Police ask anyone with information about either of these shootings to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at www.7801000.com or through the P3 smartphone app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
An adult and two juveniles, one a girl, suffering from gun wounds... two of them life threatening. All this pain and anguish for them and their families and communities because of weak gun control laws in the USA.
Well, the voters of VA has spoken an VA will soon be enacting gunshot reducing common sense gun control laws that’s the proven method resulting in fewer gun deaths among the world’s large first world democracies where shooting outcomes are amazingly better than in the USA. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
For example:
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”.
Just over 80 years ago Nazi paramilitary forces effected an atrocity against Jewish-owned businesses, synagogues and properties across Germany (now known as Kristallnacht, or the "night of broken glass”). Synagogues and businesses were destroyed. Approximately 30,000 Jewish men were put in concentration camps. Weeks earlier, the Nazis had disarmed the Jews. They knew who had firearms because of a compulsory, pre-Nazi gun registry created a years before.
Drake, I’m not saying I disagree with you. I know you are sincere. But stricter gun laws may be at your (our!) peril.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.