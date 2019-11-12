Police lights

Richmond police are investigating two separate shootings in the city overnight that sent three people to the hospital — two of them juveniles. 

The first incident happened Monday night in the Church Hill North neighborhood.

Police responded to the 900 block of North 31st Street for random gunfire. Officers arrived to find two people who had been shot — an adult and a juvenile — in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Both victims were taken to VCU Medical Center. The adult had injuries that were considered life-threatening. The juvenile's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The second incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday along the Jefferson Davis Highway corridor of South Richmond.

Officers on Keswick Avenue heard multiple gunshots in the area of Harwood Street. Units circulating the area then responded to a call for a female shot in the 2300 block of Joplin Avenue. 

Officers were directed inside the home where a juvenile female was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid until an ambulance arrived and took the victim to VCU Medical Center. 

Police said the girl's injuries were considered life-threatening. 

Police ask anyone with information about either of these shootings to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at www.7801000.com or through the P3 smartphone app.

