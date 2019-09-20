Two Richmond women have been arrested in connection with an assault last weekend that was captured on Facebook Live.
Denise S. Wyatt, 25, is charged with felony malicious wounding in the Sunday incident. Precious A. Artis, 32, who police said recorded the incident, is charged with accessory to felony malicious wounding.
Police said Wyatt, who lives in the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue, was arrested Friday. Artis, of the 3300 block of Marybrooks Lane, was arrested two days earlier.
Police did not provide specifics about the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Pavlenko at (804) 646-5419 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
