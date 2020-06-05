Police lights

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Henrico Emergency Communications received calls reporting gunfire along the 2000 block of Montbrook Lane.

Henrico police responded and found two gunshot victims who are unrelated and were not together at the time of the incident.

One victim, an adult female inside a home, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second victim, 18-year-old Brendan Collins of Henrico, died from his injuries.

Henrico police ask anyone who may have been in the area or have any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Egan at (804) 501-5000, call (804) 780-1000 or submit tips on the P3 Tips app on your smartphone device or tablet.

Frank Green

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email