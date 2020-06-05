Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Henrico Emergency Communications received calls reporting gunfire along the 2000 block of Montbrook Lane.
Henrico police responded and found two gunshot victims who are unrelated and were not together at the time of the incident.
One victim, an adult female inside a home, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The second victim, 18-year-old Brendan Collins of Henrico, died from his injuries.
Henrico police ask anyone who may have been in the area or have any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Egan at (804) 501-5000, call (804) 780-1000 or submit tips on the P3 Tips app on your smartphone device or tablet.
