Two women are in critical condition after suffering blunt-force trauma Tuesday night inside a Henrico County condominium near Virginia Center Commons.
Around 11:30 p.m., Henrico police responded to the 3900 block of Pale Moon Place, located across Interstate 95 from the shopping center. Police found two women inside a home with life-threatening injuries, according to Henrico police Lt. Matt Pecka.
The women were taken to a local hospital, where they remain in critical condition Wednesday.
Pecka said police are looking for another individual who was involved in this incident. They are asking anyone with information — or who might have seen or captured on home surveillance equipment "the comings and goings around 11:30 p.m." on Tuesday night — to call (804) 501-5000 or submit tips via the P3 app on any smartphone.
