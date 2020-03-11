Police lights

Two women are in critical condition after suffering blunt-force trauma Tuesday night inside a Henrico County condominium near Virginia Center Commons.

Around 11:30 p.m., Henrico police responded to the 3900 block of Pale Moon Place, located across Interstate 95 from the shopping center. Police found two women inside a home with life-threatening injuries, according to Henrico police Lt. Matt Pecka.

The women were taken to a local hospital, where they remain in critical condition Wednesday.

Pecka said police are looking for another individual who was involved in this incident. They are asking anyone with information — or who might have seen or captured on home surveillance equipment "the comings and goings around 11:30 p.m." on Tuesday night — to call (804) 501-5000 or submit tips via the P3 app on any smartphone.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started