Richmond crime scene

Richmond police are investigating the shootings of two men, one seriously wounded, in the 100 block of E. Roanoke St. Saturday.

Police said they were called to the scene at approximately 5:21 p.m. and found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

A short time later a second adult male arrived at a local hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. His injuries are life-threatening. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

fgreen@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6340

