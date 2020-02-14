A Henrico man has been charged with reckless driving, felony hit and run, and two counts of abduction while carrying passengers for the ride-sharing service Uber.
Around 8:15 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 2800 block of West Broad Street for the report of a hit and run. Uber driver, Olufemi S. Olomola, 38, of the 300 block of Marlin Drive, told police that while transporting passengers his car was struck by another driver, who left the scene.
Olomola apparently followed the fleeing driver, the passengers - who police said had gone to the hospital - told police.
"The driver operated his vehicle in a reckless manner while attempting to catch up to the hit-and-run suspect vehicle," police said in a statement.
The passengers reported that Olomola refused to stop, struck another vehicle and fled, and ran a red light while pursuing the driver who had allegedly hit him first.
Detectives found the second vehicle that had been struck, police said.
"This driver’s behavior is deeply concerning and his access to the app has been removed. We have been in contact with the rider and stand ready to support law enforcement on their investigation," an Uber spokeswoman said in an email.
Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Detective G. Drago at (804) 646-1369.
