The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating the death of an unidentified male whose body was discovered in the Appomattox River on Friday.

Chesterfield police were called to Roslyn Landing Park in Colonial Heights around 9:15 p.m. after employees of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries discovered the body.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

