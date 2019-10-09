A 61-year-old man has been charged Wednesday with second-degree murder after a deadly shooting in a western Henrico County subdivision.
In a release from Henrico police, Lt. A.M. Robertson said officers responded after receiving an 8:45 a.m. call for a shooting in the 1500 block of Edenburry Drive, which is near Henrico's Carver Elementary School off Lauderdale Road.
Randolph Eugene Smith, who lives in the same block, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting.
The man who was killed has not been identified, Robertson said.
The release did not provide the circumstances of the shooting, and initially said police were not seeking any suspects.
