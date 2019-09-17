A 57-year-old woman was killed in an officer-involved shooting in the Short Pump area of western Henrico County on Tuesday.
At 10:17 a.m., a call for service was received in the 2900 block of Huntwick Court. Police wouldn’t say what the initial call for service was for, but after responding a little after 10:30 a.m., officers were involved in a shooting at the address.
Lt. Matt Pecka, spokesman for Henrico police, said Tuesday evening that Gay Ellen Plack, 57, had died of her injuries. He said that no officers were injured.
According to county property records, in 2016 Plack had purchased the house where police responded Tuesday.
The police spokesman had said in an email at 12:45 p.m. that the department “activated its officer involved investigations team.”
On Tuesday afternoon, dozens of Henrico police vehicles lined the cul-de-sac that had been cut off from the rest of the quiet neighborhood by yellow crime scene tape. The residential area is just south of the Short Pump shopping district.
Few neighbors seemed to be home when the shooting occurred, but several who ventured out Tuesday afternoon said how surprised they were to see officers in their neighborhood.
“I was shocked,” said George Simons, who lives behind the home inside which police appeared to be investigating. “Nothing goes on here.”
He said he didn’t know who lived in the home where the shooting occurred, though he knows most of his neighbors by sight, if not by name. Nor did he hear any gunshots Tuesday morning. He said it was raining hard about the time of the shooting.
Huntwick Court is shaped like a wishbone with two cul-de-sacs on either end. Simons said that when he bought his home more than 30 years ago, it was the first home on the right prong. He loves the neighborhood, he said, mainly because it’s quiet.
“It’s bothersome,” he said of Tuesday’s shooting. “But it’s all around. It really can happen anywhere.”
Few other details were immediately available, but police assured that there is no continued threat to the community.
The version corrects the name of the deceased. Police originally identified her as Gay Allen Plack.
Again! Another citizen dead at the end of a gun barrel. Guns make it so easy to victimize and murder. And this doesn’t have to happen so much. Other large first world democracies have already proven that tough common sense gun control laws result in far fewer gun murders. It’s time to pass similar legislation in the USA to experience astounding differences like this.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Then go live in England!
