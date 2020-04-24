Police lights
A 12-year-old boy had been charged with first-degree murder and two firearms charges after a teenager was fatally shot Thursday night in the city's East End.

About 8:25 p.m. Thursday, Richmond police responded to the 2100 block of Redd Street after receiving a report of someone who had been shot. Arriving officers found a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m.

The 12-year-old faces charges for first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Neither boy was identified by police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-4996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

