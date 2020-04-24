A 12-year-old boy had been charged with first-degree murder and two firearms charges after a teenager was fatally shot Thursday night in the city's East End.
About 8:25 p.m. Thursday, Richmond police responded to the 2100 block of Redd Street after receiving a report of someone who had been shot. Arriving officers found a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m.
The 12-year-old faces charges for first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
Neither boy was identified by police.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-4996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com.
The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Now we find it was a 12-year-old who shot a 15-year-old. Kids that can’t even vape in VA are getting their hands on guns.
Tougher gun control laws can not come too soon to VA!
Another teenager downed by gunfire. And republicans try to tell us that we don’t need common sense gun control laws?
Sh’yeah, right.
Thankfully the camo cosplay pity party parade did nothing to dissuade resolute law and order Democrats from passing gun control laws in VA. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
It isn't just Republicans who are in favor of the rights of gun owners. If it is, please include in your post how you know.
It is t just Democrats calling for more common sense gun control laws.
“ Poll: Number Of Americans Who Favor Stricter Gun Laws Continues To Grow”
“An August 2019 Fox News poll of registered voters found 90% of respondents favored universal background checks, 81% supported taking guns from at-risk individuals, and 67% favored banning assault weapons.”
What is considered an "assault weapon".........today?
What bs. This "kid" broke several laws, "but only if we had more gun laws". Gun laws are for law abiding people only. Fewer guns? Yeah, in case you missed it, this country doesn't take to prohibition on anything.
Lots of wonderful, law-abiding families live in these neighborhoods.
Yes, there are also gang-bangers, drug dealers, & other hooligans that hang out there. Quite often we learn these troublemakers do not live in the proximity.
Some of these neighborhoods have known "open-air drug markets" that rotate around depending on police presence. But they return when the police leaves.
I wish there was an easy answer but there are so many different controlling factors.
What is extremely un-PC to acknowledge: Some that pretend to help are part of the problem.
Yes there are also gang bangers, drug dealers, & other hooligans that hang out everywhere.... just like there are guns everywhere. But no one ever got shot when there wasn’t a gun present.
Thankfully there are so many dedicated to help, and none so much as our law and order democratic legislators who bravely passed common sense gun control laws. Contrast that with cowardly republicans who fled Richmond with their tails between their legs when Governor Northam called them into special session to address the problem.
"Yes there are also gang bangers, drug dealers, & other hooligans that hang out everywhere." No there are not gang bangers, drug dealers and other hooligans hanging out everywhere. % wise the East end and parts of North side have the highest violent crime in the city. The presence of guns plays a large part, but 'whose your daddy' is an underlining societal problem in these hoods. Grandmas can only do so much child raising. Stupid is, stupid does.
Oh? You know exactly where they are? You should tell the police so they can arrest them.
While you try to address “underlining (sic) societal problems” Dems are enacting actual gun control laws that have proven to result in far fewer shootings.
“The States With The Most Gun Laws See The Fewest Gun-Related Deaths”
“States with strict gun laws have fewer firearms deaths. Here's how your state stacks up”
“U.S. States With Stricter Gun Controls Have Fewer Mass Shootings”
“New Research: States with Background Checks Experience Fewer Mass Shootings”
“Gun control really works. Science has shown time and again that it can prevent mass shootings and save lives.”
Drake, posting ad nauseam, and again, as I repeatedly have, proven you wrong. I will refer you back to our dialog on concerning the same false claims about "gun control" and numbers of firearm-related deaths. California, Maryland and New Jersey, gun control Utopias have far more firearm-related deaths than the top three states with some of the most liberal firearm laws, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.
You then claimed that those deadly "gun control" states have more people. I then posted their respect rates, which again proved you wrong. You then claimed that the rates related to firearms was lower in those "gun control" states. I then posted data showing that also to be false.
Gun control really does *not* work. Even your touted claim about 130 studies failed to conclude that to be true. More proof that your headline is not fact and does not match the story, as I have repeatedly told. Here is your headline "Review of More Than 130 Studies Provides Powerful Evidence That Gun Control Saves Lives". Here is the link to that story: Review of More Than 130 Studies Provides Powerful Evidence That Gun Control Saves Lives
And this is what that story states: "[T]they stopped short of saying they've conclusively proved that gun restrictions equal fewer deaths".
"Of course, there are limitations to the studies being analysed here. For starters, all of them were observational, which meant that researchers couldn't control for variables. That's a problem, because there are a whole lot of other factors in society that influence gun deaths outside of gun law, and by simply looking at the data after the fact, those patterns aren't always obvious."
Here is the link: https://www.sciencealert.com/scientific-evidence-that-stricter-gun-control-works-saves-lives
So Dave needs “inconclusive” proof before he wants any gun laws. Just like tobacco companies for years argued for “inconclusive” proof of the tie between smoking and cancer.
But Dave can not find any studies even indicating that fewer gun controls and more guns reduce gun deaths. Unfortunately for him the majority of the actual science is on the gun control side of the argument.
“The States With The Most Gun Laws See The Fewest Gun-Related Deaths”
“States with strict gun laws have fewer firearms deaths. Here's how your state stacks up”
“U.S. States With Stricter Gun Controls Have Fewer Mass Shootings”
“New Research: States with Background Checks Experience Fewer Mass Shootings”
“Gun control really works. Science has shown time and again that it can prevent mass shootings and save lives.”
Are these the same hug a thug Republicans you like to reference ? How about the let em go democratic parole board that released a police murderer ?
The parole board is non-partisan body that weighed the facts and granted parole based on the law.
By did the republicans in power for 20+ years allow parole laws that allow this? You’d have to ask the big a thug republicans.
Law and order Democrat’s ? You have got to be kidding !!!
Democrats are all about law and order. Unlike hug-a-thug republicans who ran from Richmond with their tails between their legs rather than stay for the session the Governor specifically called to address gun crime.
And now VA is blessed with Democratic leadership.
As Elvis sang. in the get toe
What century was that in?
'Oh? You know exactly where they are? You should tell the police so they can arrest them."
Yep, I can assure you they are not in my hood or the hoods that I frequent in. My hood would call the police if there was suspicious activity. And, therein lies the difference between the East end/North side hoods. We don't tolerate it, they do and thus it goes unreported except when there is ' a man down.' I say dump an 18 wheeler full of guns on the street and let them go at each other until there is only one standing and then arrest him (if reported).
“ dump an 18 wheeler full of guns on the street and let them go at each other until there is only one standing and then arrest him (if reported)”
What an absolutely useful solution to the problem of gun violence! - NOT
Let’s look to a democracy like England where they have tough national gun control laws and AMAZINGLY fewer shooting than the USA. (They also have a large number of non-caucasians descended from slaves.)
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
