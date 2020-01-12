All lanes have reopened on Interstate 95 and detours have been lifted after a tractor trailer wreck in Richmond caused backups earlier this evening.
Southbound lanes of Interstate 95 and one northbound lane had been closed at mile marker 74 following the tractor trailer accident.
VDOT had reported that as of 7:30 p.m., southbound motorists were being diverted onto exit 75 and Interstate 64 east, then onto the ramp from the downtown expressway, and then onto the off-ramp for I-95 north. The on ramp from Franklin Street was also blocked.
At 8:53 p.m., VDOT announced that all lanes on I-95 have reopened.
