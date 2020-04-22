Update: "Per the Roanoke County Police Department, the three children have been safely located and Ruby Allison taken into police custody. The AMBER Alert is officially cancelled," said a Virginia State Police release.
The father of three missing Roanoke County children has been arrested – but the children have not been found, police said at a midday Wednesday news conference.
John Vairon Allison turned himself in at about 10 a.m. Wednesday but has not been cooperative in the effort to find the children,county police Chief Howard Hall said. Allison is being held in the Roanoke County-Salem Jail, he said.
Still missing are Allison’s three children: Cameron Allison, 6; Emma Allison, also 6; and Colin Allison, 21 months. The children were thought to have been the subjects of a parental abduction at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Also missing is Ruby Marie Allison, who is married to John Allison and who is the biological mother of two of the children.
Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert about the Allison children early Wednesday, just after midnight.
A county police statement said that before the children disappeared, the county social services office had tried to carry out a court-ordered child removal for them, but John Allison refused to give their location or allow Child Protective Services access to the children.
Police said they think the children might have been taken out of Virginia.
The children are described as white, with Cameron and Emma having brown hair and brown eyes, and Colin having blond hair and brown eyes.
Police ask that anyone with information contact Roanoke County police at 777-8799 or Virginia State Police at 800-822-4453.
