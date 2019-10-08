UPDATE: The crash and backup are clear.
A crash on Interstate 95 south near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit in Henrico County is causing delays Tuesday morning.
VDOT reported at 7:41 a.m. that a crash had closed the left lane and left shoulder of I-95 at the 81.3 milemarker, which is just north of the Brook Road overpass.
Vehicles are getting by in the right and center lanes, but traffic is starting to back up all the way to the interchange with I-295.
There's also a disabled vehicle on the right shoulder a couple miles north of the crash.
VDOT says motorists can expect delays in the area.
