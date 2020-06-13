UPDATE: Chesterfield County police have identified the man whose body was found in the Appomattox River as Aaron P. Hegele, 52, of Norfolk.
The investigation continues, but police said foul play is not suspected.
ORIGINAL: Chesterfield County police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered in the Appomattox River.
Chesterfield police were called to Roslyn Landing Park in Colonial Heights about 9:15 p.m. on June 5 after employees of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries discovered the body. The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office.
Anyone with any information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
