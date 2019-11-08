A man and two women were charged in a shooting that injured a tractor-trailer driver while he was traveling on Chippenham Parkway on Thursday afternoon. Chesterfield police say the shooting was "road-rage related."

Chazz L. Gordon, 31, was charged with malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and felony eluding. Police believe that Gordon, of the 4500 block of Anderson Highway in Powhatan, was driving a gold Hyundai Sonata that tried to cut off the tractor-trailer and fired the shot at its driver.

Keyonna M. Wise, 26, of the 1800 block of Southlawn Avenue in Richmond, was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Khadijah R. Neal, 25, of the 2100 block of Accommodation Street in Richmond, was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of marijuana. Wise and Neal were passengers in the Sonata, police said.

The shooting occurred around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a tractor trailer had just merged onto northbound Chippenham Parkway when its driver heard a gunshot. The tractor-trailer driver realized he had been shot and saw a gold Hyundai Sonata occupied by three people passing him and heading north on Chippenham Parkway.

The tractor-trailer driver recognized the vehicle as one that attempted to pull out in front of him while traveling on Commerce Road in Richmond, police said. The driver called police and was later transported to an area hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening.

An officer in the area spotted the suspect vehicle and followed it. When the officer attempted to stop the car, its driver fled, and a pursuit ensued. Officers pursued the vehicle, which ultimately turned onto Ferguson Street in Richmond, where the three suspects attempted to flee. After a brief foot chase, all three suspects were taken into custody, police said.

All three people arrested are being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

