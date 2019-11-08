A man and two women were charged in a shooting that injured a tractor-trailer driver while he was traveling on Chippenham Parkway on Thursday afternoon. Chesterfield police say the shooting was "road-rage related."
Chazz L. Gordon, 31, was charged with malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and felony eluding. Police believe that Gordon, of the 4500 block of Anderson Highway in Powhatan, was driving a gold Hyundai Sonata that tried to cut off the tractor-trailer and fired the shot at its driver.
Keyonna M. Wise, 26, of the 1800 block of Southlawn Avenue in Richmond, was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Khadijah R. Neal, 25, of the 2100 block of Accommodation Street in Richmond, was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of marijuana. Wise and Neal were passengers in the Sonata, police said.
The shooting occurred around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.
Police said a tractor trailer had just merged onto northbound Chippenham Parkway when its driver heard a gunshot. The tractor-trailer driver realized he had been shot and saw a gold Hyundai Sonata occupied by three people passing him and heading north on Chippenham Parkway.
The tractor-trailer driver recognized the vehicle as one that attempted to pull out in front of him while traveling on Commerce Road in Richmond, police said. The driver called police and was later transported to an area hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening.
An officer in the area spotted the suspect vehicle and followed it. When the officer attempted to stop the car, its driver fled, and a pursuit ensued. Officers pursued the vehicle, which ultimately turned onto Ferguson Street in Richmond, where the three suspects attempted to flee. After a brief foot chase, all three suspects were taken into custody, police said.
All three people arrested are being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.
Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Another citizen with bullets in him for doing nothing more than driving the roadways of VA! So long the republicans watched crimes like this and did nothing. At least now with Northam and his democratic General Assembly we’ll see votes and laws instead of thoughts and prayers. Fewer guns = fewer shootings
Not necessarily. Any new laws restricting ownership of firearms will disproportionately impact law abiding citizens, who are far less likely to commit criminal acts of any kind.
It’s quite obvious that Fred has his Head up his arse. His fake news about an Obama study is totally debunked by this.
Having a gun in the home is associated with an increased risk of firearm homicide and firearm suicide, regardless of storage practice, type of gun, or number of guns in the home.1 Guns kept in the home are more likely to be involved in a fatal or nonfatal unintentional shooting, criminal assault or suicide attempt than to be used to injure or kill in self-defense.2 Rather than conferring protection, guns in the home are associated with an increased risk of homicide by a family member or intimate acquaintance.
And the Governor said—— we are coming for your guns——— and memo these people don’t obey the laws——- they just shoot
Law abiding citizens want their guns but yet they don't want to be responsible for what happens when they don't lock 'em up and they are easily stolen from their car. According to news, it's happening all the time nowadays. You can't keep your guns out of the hands of criminals. They steal the guns ..... from you and shoot somebody else with them. Make folks register those guns and hold them accountable for what is done with them.
You have absolutely no idea if the gun used was stolen from a car or not. But you are ready to jump on your soapbox and blame everyone who is not at fault. But like always, you want more laws. You don't even know that there are laws already on the books, that can hold people accountable who do not secure their guns. Do you call for enforcing the laws? No. Just like Drake, with you it's always more laws and more laws. You don't know what the laws are, but you want more. Such ignorance.
You have absolutely no idea if the gun was stolen from a car or not. But you are ready to jump on your soapbox against common sense gun control laws that have been proven to result in far fewer shootings than in the USA.
We expect no less from one of Putin’s useful idiots who gets their gun “defense” facts from Russia’s fake news WikiBedia... designed to sew discontent among good American voters.
If the gun is not readily available it can't be used for self defense. Citizens have to leave their guns in their car because of unconstitutional laws that forbid them in certain locations. A $10 million study conducted by the Obama administration concluded that restrictions on gun ownership do not result in a reduction in gun violence. In this day and age, no lock is impenetrable.
Citizens have to leave their guns in their cars? Really? That’s about the dumbest comment I’ve seen on here in quite a while.
Don’t pay attention to Fred. It’s quite obvious that Fred has his Head up his arse. His fake news about an Obama study is totally debunked by this. Having a gun in the home is associated with an increased risk of firearm homicide and firearm suicide, regardless of storage practice, type of gun, or number of guns in the home.1 Guns kept in the home are more likely to be involved in a fatal or nonfatal unintentional shooting, criminal assault or suicide attempt than to be used to injure or kill in self-defense.2 Rather than conferring protection, guns in the home are associated with an increased risk of homicide by a family member or intimate acquaintance.
Stephen,
Try taking your gun into a courthouse or a school. You're out of your league in this discussion.
Amen! Good post Gwenn
I agree with you Drake less guns = less shootings . You must have graduated from a Chicago High School. LOL
With the upcoming gun seizures the car full of troublemakers should have it fairly easy now. Less gun ownership by law abiding citizens=The unlawful taking advantage.
Gun seizures? Really? That’s an unbelievably huge exaggeration. Did you go to the Trump School of Lie Like a Pro?
The Republicans will come up with a plan to keep us all from being shot with a gun right after they come up with a good and affordable health insurance plan that will cover every single Virginian/American.
Democrats are in control of all three branches of state government and will pass gun control legislation and turn Virginia into Chicago. A $10 million study conducted by the Obama administration concluded that restrictions on gun ownership do not reduce gun violence.
Turn a state into a city? It’s quite obvious that Fred has his Head up his arse. His fake news about an Obama study is totally debunked by this. Having a gun in the home is associated with an increased risk of firearm homicide and firearm suicide, regardless of storage practice, type of gun, or number of guns in the home.1 Guns kept in the home are more likely to be involved in a fatal or nonfatal unintentional shooting, criminal assault or suicide attempt than to be used to injure or kill in self-defense.2 Rather than conferring protection, guns in the home are associated with an increased risk of homicide by a family member or intimate acquaintance.
