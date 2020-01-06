Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old Chesterfield County man in connection with a stabbing that unfolded Sunday in Henrico County.
Charles D. Alexander Jr. was wanted on a charge of malicious wounding in the case.
Police were summoned at 2:27 p.m. Sunday to the 800 block of Stonemeadow Drive, located near the intersection of interstates 95 and 295 in Henrico, for the stabbing.
Officers found a woman wounded in a front yard. First-responders rendered aid to the victim, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment, the police said Monday.
