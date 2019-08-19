The pilot of an airplane that crashed Monday morning near the Tappahannock-Essex County Airport was flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Virginia State Police said.
Police said they were alerted to a distress call from the pilot at 4:23 a.m., launching a search for the crash, which was located at 6:13 a.m. The 2006 Cirrus SR-22 crashed, nose-first, into a heavily wooded ravine in a swampy area.
About 9:30 a.m., the pilot, William D. Boswell IV, 25, of North Chesterfield, was extricated and flown to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition Monday night. He was the plane’s only occupant.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were notified and are investigating the cause of the crash.
State police said the Essex Sheriff’s Office and fire and emergency personnel from the counties of Essex, Henrico and King and Queen assisted at the scene. The Virginia Department of Transportation assisted with equipment.
Was the chute deployed?
