Chesterfield County police said Tuesday evening that they have arrested a county resident in connection with a fatal shooting Monday night on River Road.
Kevin Brockenbrough, 24, is charged with murder and felony use of firearm in the slaying of 28-year-old Tyvin K. Dixon. Brockenbrough, who is a resident of the 4100 block of Walderbrook Court in a subdivision off Turner Road, is being held at the Chesterfield jail.
On Monday, Dixon was found suffering from a gunshot wound after officers responded to a 7:45 p.m. report of gunfire in the 9700 block of River Road. Dixon, who lives in the same block, died after being taken to a hospital, police said.
Brockenbrough and Dixon knew each other, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately disclosed.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(7) comments
Fish and chips
The Keystone Cops of Chesterfield were AWOL again as another irresponsible citizen, who refused to take common-sense personal responsibility for his own self-defense was killed. A 2005 Supreme Court ruling states the police do not have a Constitutional duty to protect citizens. A 2013 study conducted by the Obama administration concluded that firearms used for self-defense are an important crime deterrent.
Another shooting death made easy by the ready availability of guns in the USA. In other large first world democracies shooting happen FAR less often thanks to common sense gun control laws. The type that are responsible for dramatically better outcomes in places like England. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Because England is such a crime-free country: " A 20-strong gang set upon four tree surgeons in Rochdale, England, calling them “white ba$Tards” and cutting off a teenage worker’s hand with an axe.
27-year-old Habibur Rahman, of Milnrow Road, Rochdale, gathered the mob after the workers had stopped him from abusing an elderly woman, the Manchester Evening News reports.
Rahman, incensed that he had been “disrespected” on his “territory”, tracked the four workers to the property they were working on in the rape gang blighted city, blocking them in by parking his car across the driveway while the mob approached armed with weapons including a claw hammer, knives, machetes, a knuckle-duster — and the fateful axe."
Dennis, there you go with those darn pesky facts that kill the narrative. How dare you?
Drake is just apologizing, AGAIN for thugs and criminals that commit crimes with guns. This is very typical of the Left, they don't understand the gun crime issue, they hate the fact that law abiding Americans have a RIGHT to keep and bear arms, and they especially hate that America, on a number of guns to number of people, is one of the safest countries on Earth. Democrats and Leftists like Drake hate the fact that they will never be able to control the American people, the way the Chinese are trying to control the freedom loving people of Hong Kong, with Communism, and that they have no guns to fight back the Communists, so the guns in America have got to go, except for the criminals and thugs, which Drake and the Left look at as constituencies to be coddled for their votes, and they accept that the thugs and criminals may get guns illegally and kill innocent people, because they want the votes.......Incredibly cynical and wholly anti- American. When Drake and others on the Left spout their garbage about "Common sense gun control", they don't care about the facts, like a study undertaken by the Barack Hussein Obama administration showing that law abiding citizens with guns are a major plus in reducing gun crime and criminal activity, because it ISN'T about gun crime for the Left, it is about taking guns from the population, so that the Left can control and abuse the people without the fear of them fighting back, and it is disgusting.
A 2005 Supreme Court ruling states the police do not have a Constitutional duty to protect citizens. A 2013 study conducted by the Obama administration concluded that firearms used for self-defense are an important crime deterrent. Stop your lying.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.