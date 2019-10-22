Chesterfield County police said Tuesday evening that they have arrested a county resident in connection with a fatal shooting Monday night on River Road.

Kevin Brockenbrough, 24, is charged with murder and felony use of firearm in the slaying of 28-year-old Tyvin K. Dixon. Brockenbrough, who is a resident of the 4100 block of Walderbrook Court in a subdivision off Turner Road, is being held at the Chesterfield jail.

On Monday, Dixon was found suffering from a gunshot wound after officers responded to a 7:45 p.m. report of gunfire in the 9700 block of River Road. Dixon, who lives in the same block, died after being taken to a hospital, police said.

Brockenbrough and Dixon knew each other, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately disclosed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription