A 79-year-old Chester man was found dead of a gunshot wound behind the wheel of his car in a Chesterfield County neighborhood about 20 miles from where he lived, police said.

Police identified the victim as Franklin L. Farrens, who lived in the 13700 block of Golf Course Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chesterfield police received a call at 6:31 a.m. in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries in the 2900 block of Providence Creek Road, which is in a neighborhood off Courthouse Road and south of the Powhite Parkway extension.

But the crash call quickly evolved into a homicide investigation with a significant police response. At least a dozen police cars responded to the area, which is a short distance north of Providence Elementary School, along with a mobile command center. Authorities marked off part of the neighborhood with yellow tape.

Police are continuing to investigate Farrens' death and urged  anyone with information to contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the p3 app.

