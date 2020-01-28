A 79-year-old Chester man was found dead of a gunshot wound behind the wheel of his car in a Chesterfield County neighborhood about 20 miles from where he lived, police said.
Police identified the victim as Franklin L. Farrens, who lived in the 13700 block of Golf Course Road.
Chesterfield police received a call at 6:31 a.m. in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries in the 2900 block of Providence Creek Road, which is in a neighborhood off Courthouse Road and south of the Powhite Parkway extension.
But the crash call quickly evolved into a homicide investigation with a significant police response. At least a dozen police cars responded to the area, which is a short distance north of Providence Elementary School, along with a mobile command center. Authorities marked off part of the neighborhood with yellow tape.
Among other things, investigators are attempting to establish where Farrens was driving Tuesday morning and why, and how he ended up in a neighborhood 20 miles northwest of his home, which is about a 30-minute drive.
Chesterfield police Sgt. Rod Brown said Farrens' four-door Volkswagen, which he was driving, rolled into another vehicle and/or a mailbox in the neighborhood.
Investigators have collected Ring doorbell camera footage in the neighborhood that may assist them in determining what happened, Brown confirmed.
Police have contacted Farrens' family to learn his routine.
"As you can imagine, the family is pretty devastated, and we just got basic information from them," Brown said. "At some point we'll talk to them again. But at this point we're trying to give them that opportunity to grieve a little before we start asking other questions. There's some avenues that we're looking at that we might can obtain that information without talking to them again."
Police are continuing to investigate and urged anyone with information to contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the p3 app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
IMO, looking at the photos, neighborhood, etc - either a heart attack or stroke. Condolences to friends and family.
At the bottom of the front page, the TD has this incident listed under "CRIMES."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.