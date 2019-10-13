Fire crews extinguished brush fires along Interstate 95 in Henrico County on Sunday morning.
Flames and heavy smoke were spotted in at least five spots along the northbound side of I-95 just south of the Parham Road exit.
At about 11:45 a.m., the Henrico fire department said the fires were mostly contained. The base flames had been put out, and they thought the situation would be resolved in another 30 to 45 minutes.
The exact cause of the fire was undetermined, but the fire department said the area was experiencing “bone dry” conditions.
Drought conditions have been expanding across Virginia in recent weeks. Roughly 73% of the state is experiencing either moderate or severe drought.
Patches of severe drought exist around Powhatan, Cumberland, South Boston, Bedford, Buena Vista, Pulaski, Pearisburg and Grundy, which affects 3% of the state’s population.
As of Friday, at least three dozen Virginia localities had outdoor burn bans in effect. Powhatan County joined the growing list of counties in central Virginia that are restricting open burning, which also includes Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Louisa and Goochland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Gay Donna Vandergrift does not want to address dragging safety chains. Listen up everybody. Over 40% of all wildfires are caused by dragging safety chains and Gay Donna running for office has made it clear she does not care. Well these pictures indicate she is not worthy of our votes https://www.dangeroustrailers.org/dragging-safety-chains-cause-wildfires-wake-up-already.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.