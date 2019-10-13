Fire crews extinguished brush fires along Interstate 95 in Henrico County on Sunday morning.

Flames and heavy smoke were spotted in at least five spots along the northbound side of I-95 just south of the Parham Road exit.

At about 11:45 a.m., the Henrico fire department said the fires were mostly contained. The base flames had been put out, and they thought the situation would be resolved in another 30 to 45 minutes.

The exact cause of the fire was undetermined, but the fire department said the area was experiencing “bone dry” conditions.

Drought conditions have been expanding across Virginia in recent weeks. Roughly 73% of the state is experiencing either moderate or severe drought.

Patches of severe drought exist around Powhatan, Cumberland, South Boston, Bedford, Buena Vista, Pulaski, Pearisburg and Grundy, which affects 3% of the state’s population.

As of Friday, at least three dozen Virginia localities had outdoor burn bans in effect. Powhatan County joined the growing list of counties in central Virginia that are restricting open burning, which also includes Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Louisa and Goochland.

