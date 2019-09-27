Police lights

Police have charged a Washington man with attempted capital murder of a police officer in connection with a high-speed pursuit early Friday that ended with a crash on Interstate 95 near Colonial Heights.

State police said a trooper initiated a traffic stop about 1:40 a.m. for a stolen Ford F-250 heading south on I-95 in Richmond, near Lombardy Street. Police said the man driving the truck, Tyshawn R. Wilson, refused to stop and fled at a high speed, changing lanes and driving recklessly. Police said Wilson, 27, rammed a trooper’s vehicle during the pursuit, but no law enforcement officers were injured.

The pursuit ended 20 miles later when the driver lost control of the truck, crashed on I-95 near the Swift Creek overpass, and fled, police said.

Police were notified at 7:15 a.m. of a pedestrian fitting the suspect’s description who was walking along I-95. Wilson was arrested at 10:38 a.m. near the Clearfield Apartments in Colonial Heights and is being held in Chesterfield.

