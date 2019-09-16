The bodies of a juvenile and two adults were found among the debris of a Buckingham County house fire on Monday, according to the Virginia State Police.
It remained unclear Monday afternoon where exactly, or how, the fire started.
A 911 call was placed to the Buckingham County Sheriff's Office at 4:54 a.m. Monday reporting the blaze in the 20,300 block of James Anderson Highway (Route 60). Volunteer fire departments from Dillwyn, Buckingham, Toga and Arvonia also responded to the scene.
The house was engulfed in flames when the first fire crews arrived on scene, said the state police, who were called for additional assistance about an hour after the fire was reported.
State police fire investigators were still combing through the burnt debris Monday afternoon for evidence to help them determine if the fire was accidental or suspicious in nature, police said.
The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination, autopsy and positive identification.
The names of the two adults are expected to be released Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.