Two men died from apparent gunshot wounds late Wednesday bringing Richmond's Christmas Day homicide toll to three.
James R. Mercante, a spokesman for the Richmond Police Department, said officers in the area of the 1000 block of St. Paul Street in Gilpin Court heard shots fired shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. The gunfire was also reported by callers.
Officers arrived on the scene and found two men who had been killed by apparent gunshot wounds. The medical examiners office will determine the cause and manner of death.
"The investigation is currently ongoing," said Mercante. No further details were available.
In a separate incident, police on Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Shockoe Bottom early Christmas Day as Kenneth I. Lawson, 37, of the 3300 block of 3rd Avenue.
Police said they responded at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a shooting at a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street. Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people also were shot and wounded in the incident.
A man and a woman were taken to a hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries. Another woman was driven to the hospital and was treated for what was not a life-threatening injury.
Authorities ask that anyone with information about the Shockoe Bottom shooting call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or if you have information on either shooting contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
