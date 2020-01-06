Authorities have concluded that a disabled woman who died in May in her Chesterfield County home had been neglected and that the manner of death was homicide, the police said Monday.
At about 9 a.m. on May 24, police and rescue personnel responded to a home in the 5100 block of Whetstone Road for a report that a woman was in cardiac arrest, the police said.
The woman, Melissa Pierce, 47, was found unresponsive in her bed, said Chesterfield police Lt. Brad Conner. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pierce was both mentally and physically disabled and was not mobile, Conner said. She lived with relatives who were her caregivers.
Based on evidence found at the scene, Pierce's body was taken to the state medical examiner's office.
Although one of Pierce's relatives had reported that Pierce had been in cardiac arrest, the medical examiner's office concluded that the cause of death was neglect and the manner of death was homicide, Conner said.
The medical examiner's office notified police detectives in September of the cause and manner of death, authorities said.
"No charges have been placed," Conner said Monday. "We're not looking for anybody at this time."
The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
I'm sure there is more to it than the facts as stated here. Determined it is homicide. Relatives were the bad caregivers. Not looking for anyone. and yet no charges filed. Are the miscreants being given a pass, or is the case wending ever so s-l-o-w-l-y through the system?
