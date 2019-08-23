Richmond, VA (23219)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.