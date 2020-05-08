Petersburg police are investigating a death near the Petersburg Sports Complex on Friday.
Police said in postings on Twitter and Facebook that they are at a location near Birdsong and Johnson roads for an active death investigation.
A body was found on the roadside near the sports complex. Police vehicles are blocking the entrance to the complex, and more police vehicles can be seen inside the complex about 200 yards away.
Family at the scene identified the deceased as Marcus Jones, of Petersburg, who was a Petersburg High School graduate in his 20s.
Police are investigating a second location in connection with the death. Police are searching a red car with its rear window broken out in the 1900 block of Berkley Avenue.
No further details were immediately available.
Police urged anyone with information to contact them at P3tips.com.
