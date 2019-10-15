Ambulance lights
THINKSTOCK

A pedestrian who was fatally struck Monday evening on North Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County lived in a neighborhood about a mile south of where she was killed.

Police identified the victim as Sheryl Y. Vick, 53, who lived in the 10800 block of Keithwood Parkway in the Hylton Park subdivision off Courthouse Road.

About 7:25 p.m. Vick was walking north in the right turn lane of North Courthouse Road onto Southlake Boulevard, when she was struck by a Ford Focus attempting to turn right onto Southlake Boulevard, Chesterfield police said in a release. The crash site is about a half-mile south of Midlothian Turnpike.

The driver immediately stopped. Vick lived in the first subdivision south of the crash site.

Vick was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Chesterfield police initially reported that the victim was crossing Courthouse Road when she was struck.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription