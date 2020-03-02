Crash on Glenside Drive

Henrico police responded to a two-car crash at Glenside Drive, just west of Staples Mill Road where it meets Cloverdale Street at the Park & Ride lot. One person was killed in the wreck, which has closed both lanes of traffic.

 Henrico County Division of Police

Glendside Drive has reopened, Henrico police said around 1:40 p.m. Monday.

One person was killed in a two-car crash on Glenside Drive in Henrico County, closing both lanes of traffic through the midday hours on Monday, according to police.

Henrico police alerted drivers around 10:41 a.m. on Twitter to avoid the area, which is just west of Staples Mill Road where Glenside Drive meets Cloverdale Street at the Park & Ride lot.

Both lanes were expected to be closed through the lunch hours, police said in a tweet.

