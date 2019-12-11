A 2-year-old boy was critically injured Tuesday evening after gunfire erupted outside a Henrico County home minutes after a school bus dropped off neighborhood children from after-school activities.
The toddler was standing just inside the door when he was shot, according to a neighbor who lives in the 400 block of Winston Street, the same block in which the shooting unfolded. The location is near Richmond Raceway.
The neighbor, a mother who didn't want to be identified for fear of reprisals, said she had just met her children at the bus, which arrived around 6 p.m.
Four minutes later, gunshots rang out.
"Thank God, they waited until I got into the house," the woman said. She remembered seeing a car sitting outside the house before the shooting, and told police she suspected that's where the gunfire came from. "I'll provide any information I can to help find whoever did this."
Cars parked outside the house next to the one where the 2-year-old was injured were damage by gunfire as well. Forensic officers were collecting evidence on Wednesday; other officers were patrolling the area.
Several neighbors said they were shaken up and did not want to give their names. A few said the home was specifically targeted.
"The street is safe, but it's just that one house," the neighbor said. "I'm ready to move. There is no point in staying in a place where you don't feel safe. Where your kids can't even get off the bus."
Police had been to the home three times in less than a month earlier this year. In June, police responded to the house for an abandoned vehicle; to serve a search warrant, which involved the county's Emergency Response Team, or SWAT team; and for a disorderly situation, a spokesman confirmed.
On Tuesday, the only other call this year, police said they responded at 6:04 p.m. to a "report of a firearm violation."
"As officers arrived, it was apparent shots had been fired along Winston Street," police said.
Officers then learned that the 2-year-old victim had been shot while inside a home in the block. The child was taken to a hospital by family.
Another neighbor wasn't home when the shooting occurred but came home to find a dozen police cars. He's lived in the neighborhood for six years and said nothing like this has ever happened before.
"This is really messing with me," he said, wiping tears from his eyes as he recalled the neighborhood kids running and biking up and down the street over the summer. "I think that's a vulnerability for anybody. If a 2-year-old isn't an innocent bystander, who is?"
He said "there has to be a better way" for conflict resolution than resorting to gunfights, especially when children could be in the crossfire.
Detectives continue to investigate the events leading up to this incident, police said.
Anyone who may have heard something or seen any suspicious behavior in the area is asked to contact Detective Seay at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Community members may also submit anonymous tips by using the P3 Tips on their electronic devices.
Some believe criminals and bad guys will obey gun control laws.
In other large first world democracies, where they also have criminals, the common sense gun control laws seem to affect the criminals. Look at England for example.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Well crafted common sense gun control laws don’t depend on criminals obeying the law.
An innocent child subjected to random gunfire. Lying in critical condition. And republicans offer up “thoughts and prayers”.
Our Democratic General Assembly can’t be seated soon enough. It’s time for votes and laws that will reduce the number of horrible incidents like this. Fewer guns = fewer shootings
