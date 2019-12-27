The body of a 89-year-old woman was found Friday morning along E. Laburnum Avenue following a hit-and-run crash in Henrico County.
Henrico police identified the victim as Rosa Brown, who lived in the 3800 block of Laburnum Avenue near where she was found. Neighbors said Brown was kind and walked everywhere.
Two neighbors reported hearing a thud around 6 p.m. Thursday, but it wasn't until 9:02 a.m. Friday that police were called to the scene at the intersection of E. Laburnum Avenue and Bolling Road. Police said they are still trying to determine when Brown was hit.
Her body, which showed signs of trauma, was found up against a white picket fence that lines Laburnum along the property of the Glenwood Farms apartment community.
An initial investigation revealed that a car travel south on E. Laburnum Avenue struck the woman, according to Lt. Matt Pecka, spokesman for the police division. The driver did not stop, Pecka said.
Heavy fog made visibility difficult early Friday, but Pecka said officers haven't yet determined if that was a factor in the crash or the discovery of the body.
At 4 a.m., the National Weather Service at Wakefield issued a dense fog advisory for the Richmond area saying driving conditions would be hazardous. Visibility averaged a half-mile or less, the service said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the division at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
This poor lady and her family! There are too many hit-and-runs in the Richmond area these days that possibly indicate how the drivers are looking at their cell phones and take off in hopes of avoiding being caught.
