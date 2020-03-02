UPDATE: Late Monday, Henrico County police identified the woman killed as Valerie Gilbert, 65, of Henrico.
Police said Jose Isac Cruz Machado, 27, of Henrico has been charged with reckless driving, causing death of another; no operator's license, third offense; no seat belt.
ORIGINAL: A woman was killed and two men were injured Monday morning in a collision on Glenside Drive in Henrico County, according to police.
The crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. just west of Staples Mill Road where Glenside Drive meets Cloverdale Street near the entrance to a Park & Ride lot. Police said a preliminary investigation found that a white Ford van and a blue Toyota sedan collided in the intersection.
Several people stopped and attempted to help the woman who died. The two men who were injured were taken to a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Police did not specify which people were in which vehicle.
Both lanes of Glenside Drive were closed for several hours before reopening about 1:40 p.m., according to police.
The crash remained under investigation, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(8) comments
ren, reed yur pocests byfer uew hiteed da anter botton.
Hey Rick instead of this person towing a homemade trailer and killing others —- he the owner was killed
https://youtu.be/-Q5qJsyL9k4
This is Natalie Grace over 10,000,000 of medical bills she was hit by a loose trailet the one that Rick Frisk mocks us and so many others https://youtu.be/4oePfOPUD5k
To Rick Frisk ........ https://www.dangeroustrailers.org/look-at-the-pictures-see-the-victim-why-did-the-trailer-come-loose---look-at-the-trailer-it-is-in-violation-of-federal-law--.html
At such a well build roadway and excellent traffic Engerineting how can anybody have the speed to cause this?
SWERVING TO MISS A TRAILER!!!!
Why is this guy making light of our cause? Who is this troll? https://www.dangeroustrailers.org/barton-county-da-doug-matthews-failed-to-do-anyting-when-howard-baker-towed-a-trailer-with-no-safety-chains-and-killed-shawn-and-danielle-that-s-the-problem.html
If someone cut their finger on a piece of paper you will throw your trailer bs up there. it gets old.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.