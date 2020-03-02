Crash on Glenside Drive

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Cloverdale Street and Glenside Drive, just west of Staples Mill Road, in Henrico County on Monday morning.

 Henrico County Division of Police

UPDATE: Late Monday, Henrico County police identified the woman killed as Valerie Gilbert, 65, of Henrico.

Police said Jose Isac Cruz Machado, 27, of Henrico has been charged with reckless driving, causing death of another; no operator's license, third offense; no seat belt.

ORIGINAL: A woman was killed and two men were injured Monday morning in a collision on Glenside Drive in Henrico County, according to police.

The crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. just west of Staples Mill Road where Glenside Drive meets Cloverdale Street near the entrance to a Park & Ride lot. Police said a preliminary investigation found that a white Ford van and a blue Toyota sedan collided in the intersection.

Several people stopped and attempted to help the woman who died. The two men who were injured were taken to a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Police did not specify which people were in which vehicle.

Both lanes of Glenside Drive were closed for several hours before reopening about 1:40 p.m., according to police.

The crash remained under investigation, police said.

