Henrico police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in a residential area south of the Short Pump shopping district in the county's West End.
Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a call for service was received in the 2900 block of Huntwick Court, a cul-de-sac a few blocks from Three Chopt Road.
Lt. M.C. Pecka, public information officer for Henrico police, said in an email at 12:45 p.m. that the department has "activated its officer involved investigations team."
Pecka also said no officers were injured, but one patient was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Few other details were immediately available.
Police said there is no immediate threat to the community.
(This is a breaking news alert. Check back to Richmond.com for updates.)
