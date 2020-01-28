UPDATE: Henrico County police said Tuesday that they are seeking a vehicle of interest in Friday's death of a pedestrian and that it's believed to be a green Ford Explorer or Expedition from model years 2003 to 2008.
Police said the vehicle, which was traveling west on Staples Mill Road, is missing its right rear hubcap. Police are asking the driver to come forward or to contact police immediately.
The pedestrian who was fatally struck was Harvey Paul Cowan Jr., 44, of Henrico. He died at the scene.
Police said Monday that the driver involved immediately stopped and called 911.
ORIGINAL: Henrico County police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle along Staples Mill Road on Friday night.
At 8:17 p.m., authorities received an emergency call reporting a crash just south of the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Parham Road, near Heisler Avenue. The struck pedestrian died at the scene.
No other information about the crash was immediately released. Police said additional details, including the victim’s identity, would be made public as soon as detectives are able to release it.
Four nights earlier in Henrico, about 2 miles to the west, a man suffered significant injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing West Broad Street just southeast of the Westland Shopping Center.
Police said the driver, 50-year-old Edward Scholte of Henrico, was charged with DUI and felony hit-and-run, as well as DUI maiming.
On Wednesday, Henrico police said a person of interest had been identified in the death of an 89-year-old woman, Rosa Brown, along Laburnum Avenue late last month. The person of interest’s identity and a description of the vehicle were not released.
It's cheaper to scrape folks off the pavement than to put in sidewalks, crosswalks and walk/don't walk signals.
These intersections are dangerous. They are poorly marked with no crosswalk markings. Shame on VDIT for ignoring these critical safety issues.
